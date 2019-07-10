More Transfer Rumors Coming In – All Eyes on the Big Club 

Even though the on-pitch confrontations are on hold until August, the clashes between the big football clubs in Europe are definitely not stopping. With the summer transfer window still open until the 8th of August, every important club out there is making efforts to secure the best possible lineup for the upcoming domestic and international challenges. Today, we’re going to take a closer look at what deals were already signed, the names that are still in heavy negotiations and the unconfirmed rumors as well. So, if you want to stay up to date with the latest developments, keep reading.

Paul Pogba

There’s no way around it. Manchester United’s most expensive transfer in history is the talk of the moment in the Premier League right now. And this wouldn’t be an exhaustive article if we didn’t have a say in the matter as well. While it was clear for some time now that Paul Pogba wants to leave Old Trafford, the UK media has just recently started to take things seriously, after his manager admitted he is preparing a move for the French World Cup winner.

Top journalists in the country already started saying harsh things like ‘ Pogba will go down as the most disliked Manchester United player of all time’. With Juventus and Real Madrid, both showing interest in the midfielder, Manchester United did not make an official move yet. Despite this situation, everyone in press and football seems to believe that Manchester should sell him if they can balance the 89 million pounds they spent to prolong Pogba’s contract three years ago.

Neymar

The only reasons Neymar didn’t take the headline of this list of transfer rumours and possibilities is that, compared to Pogba, we are talking on pure speculations. Even though Real Madrid showed a lot of interest even before the transfer window opened, PSG didn’t look like they are interested in selling NEymar for no amount in mind. However, just recently, the PSG sporting director said he is prepared to sell the Brazilian striker after not reporting to the pre-season training.

Despite a lot of talk surrounding Neymar, PSG’s sporting director confirmed there was only superficial contact with FC Barcelona about a move for Neymar and that there are no offers on the table. As he said, in football, you can easily say one thing today and then a totally different thing the next day. So, without an offer to make everyone happy, he is still under contract with PSG for the next three years. If Real Madrid are planning a silent strike to get Neymar just before the transfer window closes, it’s anybody’s guess. However, this can prove to be a fragile gamble for Real as they still need to sell a lot of players to afford Pogba. Not to mention that they need to keep an eye on how much they spend as the financial fair-play commissions are watching. But Florentino Perez will surely not need to appeal to online gambling Australia to get the funds for a possible Neymar transfer as Real Madrid is still the wealthiest club in the world.

Other Big Names

To complete the list of speculations and possible transfers between the big clubs in Europe, we have some magnificent players that still did not make a decision regarding their future. That’s the case for Mesut Ozil that is wanted by Fenerbahce and after a very disappointing season with Arsenal, might think about starting fresh somewhere new.

The same goes for Romelu Lukaku that is hoping to become an Inter Milan player before the pre-season friendly played against his current team, Manchester United. Even though he was present alongside Pogba in the first Manchester United pre-season training session, Lukaku made it no secret that he wants to move to Inter Milan this summer.

James Rodriguez is also close to depart Real Madrid for another club this summer. Sources say that Cristiano Giuntoli, Napoli’s sporting director, is in Madrid to sign a deal for the Colombian. After a successful loan to Bayern Munich, Real Madrid want to sell the winger to get funds for signing Paul Pogba.

Finally, the situation is still uncertain for Gareth Bale. This fantastic football player doesn’t seem to have room in Zidane’s new plan for Real Madrid. However, without a good offer on the table, Real Madrid’s boss will have to reconsider and try to find a place for Bale in the team.