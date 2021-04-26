Transfer News: Latest news and rumours | 26 April 2021
The latest news and rumours, with updates on the future of Edinson Cavani, Man Utd’s pursuit of Raphael Varane, and in-demand Sam Johnstone.
- Arsenal are lining up a £22m bid for Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt, according to reports.
- Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down talk of a bust-up between Fred and Harry Maguire.
- Atletico Madrid are reportedly ready to take advantage of Chelsea’s interest in Niklas Sule by moving for club captain Cesar Azpilicueta.
- Bristol City striker Saikou Janneh is on the radar of Premier League new-boys Norwich as a group of clubs consider making a move this summer.
- Alessandro Del Piero has emerged as a surprise candidate to take over as Juventus president amid doubts over Andrea Agnelli’s future, according to reports.
- Manchester City are reportedly in talks over landing wonderkid Andrija Radulovic from Red Star Belgrade having spent a year tracking the winger.
- The staggering incompetence behind the doomed European Super League can be demonstrated by the revelation that no plans were put in place for how the five additional clubs outside of the ‘founding members’ would be selected.
- Chelsea have moved ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign wantaway Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, according to reports.
- Bayern Munich are making an offer to try and appoint RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann as their new coach for next season, according to reports.
- Everton have reportedly been offered the chance to sign experienced right-back Kieran Trippier, but the Toffees are keeping a close eye on Norwich star Max Aarons.
- Arsenal will demand at least £25m from Newcastle United this summer in order for the Magpies to secure the permanent signing of Joe Willock, according to reports.
- Villarreal star Pau Torres has admitted his “pride” at being linked with a transfer to Manchester United but played down any suggestions of a summer switch.
- The FA is still dominated by “old white men wearing ties and blazers” and must be more reflective of the people who play the game at grassroots level, a former FA chairman has claimed.
- Arsenal are understood to be sceptical about the seriousness of the Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek’s offer to buy the club.
- Boris Johnson has been urged to reveal whether he signalled his endorsement of the European Super League (ESL) when he met the chief executive of one of the English football clubs leading the breakaway in Downing Street days before it was unveiled.
- Celtic have been linked with a £4m summer swoop for Hajduk Split defender Mario Vuskovic.
- Steven Gerrard has admitted his one out of nine domestic trophy haul isn’t good enough.
- Sir Kenny Dalglish believes Celtic and Rangers would thrive in a British League – and would easily finish in the top half every season.