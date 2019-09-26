Transfer News – Jude Bellingham signs for Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham
Jude Bellingham has joined Borussia Dortmund from English Championship side Birmingham City. The 17-year-old is seen as one of the biggest talents in English football. In fact, the versatile central midfielder is one of the most highly rated young prospects in international football. What do you think? Can he follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho and become the next young English player to breakthrough for the Black and Yellow?