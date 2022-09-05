Training for the Champions League at Celtic Park | Real Madrid

Go behind the scenes of Real Madrid’s final training session at Celtic Park before they kick off their 2022/23 Champions League campaign against Celtic. The reigning European champions are set to launch the defence of their crown in Glasgow against Scottish champions Celtic. Enjoy exclusive footage of our training session in Scotland and see how Carlo Ancelotti’s players, including Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois, carried out their final pre-match preparations.

