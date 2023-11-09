Toulouse 3-2 Liverpool: Jarell Quansah DENIED last-gap equaliser after VAR review 😲 | Europa League

Liverpool’s unbeaten start to their Europa League campaign came to an end in controversial fashion as Toulouse fortunately held on for a 3-2 win.

Jarell Quansah had seemingly snatched a point for the Reds with the final kick of the game, but his 97th-minute finish was ruled out after a VAR review. It was deemed that Alexis Mac Allister had handled the ball in the build-up, even though that came well before Quansah eventually turned the ball into the net.

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

From the front row to your front room. From the centre circle to your sofa. TNT Sports brings you closer to the live sport you love.

Get your Discovery + pass now to experience UEFA Champions League and Europa League drama, exclusive Premier League action, plus Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, Boxing, UFC, WWE and more ▶️ https://auth.discoveryplus.com/gb/product?flow=purchase

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tntsports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tntsports

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tntsports/

Website: https://www.tntsports.co.uk/