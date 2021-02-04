Tottenham v Chelsea preview – Premier League | 4 February 2021

Jose Mourinho faces his former club Chelsea hoping to revitalise Tottenham’s season following a run of poor form.

Tottenham Team news

Tottenham will be without four key players for the visit of Chelsea.

Harry Kane (ankle), Dele Alli (tendon), Sergio Reguilon (muscle) and Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) are all sidelined.

Tanguy Ndombele has recovered from a knock while Serge Aurier is back involved after being left out against Brighton.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea duo Kurt Zouma and Kai Havertz will face late fitness checks.

Defender Zouma and forward Havertz failed to finish Chelsea training on Wednesday, with what Thomas Tuchel termed only “little issues”.

German boss Tuchel will run the rule over both stars ahead of the trip to north London.

Tottenham Hotspur Premier League form: DWDWLL

Tottenham Hotspur form (all competitions): WDWWLL

Chelsea Premier League form: DLWLDW

Chelsea form (all competitions): WWLWDW

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Alderweireld, Dier, Rodon; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Davies; Bergwijn, Vinicius, Son

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Pulisic, Werner; Giroud