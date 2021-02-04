Tottenham v Chelsea preview – Premier League | 4 February 2021
Jose Mourinho faces his former club Chelsea hoping to revitalise Tottenham’s season following a run of poor form.
Tottenham Team news
Tottenham will be without four key players for the visit of Chelsea.
Harry Kane (ankle), Dele Alli (tendon), Sergio Reguilon (muscle) and Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) are all sidelined.
Tanguy Ndombele has recovered from a knock while Serge Aurier is back involved after being left out against Brighton.
Chelsea team news
Chelsea duo Kurt Zouma and Kai Havertz will face late fitness checks.
Defender Zouma and forward Havertz failed to finish Chelsea training on Wednesday, with what Thomas Tuchel termed only “little issues”.
German boss Tuchel will run the rule over both stars ahead of the trip to north London.
Tottenham Hotspur Premier League form: DWDWLL
Tottenham Hotspur form (all competitions): WDWWLL
Chelsea Premier League form: DLWLDW
Chelsea form (all competitions): WWLWDW
Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:
Lloris; Alderweireld, Dier, Rodon; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Davies; Bergwijn, Vinicius, Son
Chelsea possible starting lineup:
Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Pulisic, Werner; Giroud