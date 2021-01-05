Home Cup Games Carabao Cup Tottenham v Brentford: Jose Mourinho preview press conference | Carabao Cup
Tottenham v Brentford: Jose Mourinho preview press conference | Carabao Cup
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Premier League Review – 5 January 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
62 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Tottenham v Brentford: Jose Mourinho preview press conference | Carabao Cup

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho holds a press conference ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup match against Brentford.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
Premier League ,Review show

Premier League Review – 5 January 2021

Related videos

Top