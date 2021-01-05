Tottenham v Brentford: Jose Mourinho preview press conference | Carabao Cup
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Premier League Review – 5 January 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
62 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Tottenham v Brentford: Jose Mourinho preview press conference | Carabao Cup
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho holds a press conference ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup match against Brentford.