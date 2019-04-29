Tottenham v Ajax: Erik ten Hag pre-match press conference
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Pre-match Press conference with Mauricio Pochettino – Tottenham v Ajax:
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
37 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Tottenham v Ajax: Erik ten Hag pre-match press conference
Ajax press conference ahead of Champions League semi-final with Tottenham. Manager Erik ten Hag and player Donny van de Beek.