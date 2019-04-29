Home News and Interviews Tottenham v Ajax: Erik ten Hag pre-match press conference
Tottenham v Ajax: Erik ten Hag pre-match press conference
Pre-match Press conference with Mauricio Pochettino – Tottenham v Ajax:

Tottenham v Ajax: Erik ten Hag pre-match press conference

Ajax press conference ahead of Champions League semi-final with Tottenham. Manager Erik ten Hag and player Donny van de Beek.

Tottenham Hotspur v Ajax UEFA Champions League semi-final 1st leg 30 April 2019

Head to Head – Tottenham v Ajax

Mauricio Pochettino Pre Match Press Conference – Tottenham vs Barcelona | Champions League

Pre-match Press conference with Mauricio Pochettino – Tottenham v Ajax:

