Tottenham in talks with Antonio Conte and eye Fabio Paratici for sporting director role

Tottenham are in talks with Antonio Conte over their vacant managerial role but there remains some distance between the two parties over his wage demands, according to Sky in Italy.

Fabio Paratici, who left Juventus last month and worked with Conte between 2011 and 2014, could also follow him to Spurs and become their new sporting director.

Spurs have been searching for a new permanent manager since sacking Jose Mourinho in April – Ryan Mason took temporary charge for the remainder of the season as the club finished seventh in the Premier League.

Sky Sports spoke with former Spurs player Jamie O’Hara to discuss whether Conte would be the right man for the job and whether this news would keep Harry Kane at the club and/or bring in Romelu Lukaku.