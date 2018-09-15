Home Full Match Replay Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League
Previous Video Chelsea vs Cardiff City – Full Match | Premier League Chelsea vs Cardiff City – Full Match | Premier League
Next Video BBC Football Focus | Saturday 15th Sept 2018 BBC Football Focus | Saturday 15th Sept 2018

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Intro

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

1st Half

Continue:
Previous Video
full match

Chelsea vs Cardiff City – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
ff

BBC Football Focus | Saturday 15th Sept 2018

Related videos

Top