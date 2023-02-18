Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United Full Match – Premier League | 19 Febuary 2023 IntroPre-match1st half2nd halfPost matchSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Royal & Son fire Spurs into the top four! | Tottenham 2-0 West Ham | Premier League Highlights Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded 03:00 Royal & Son fire Spurs into the top four! | Tottenham 2-0 West Ham | Premier League Highlights 449.8K icon Watch LaterAdded 10:47 Man United vs Leicester 3-0 Ten Hag Go Crazy fight to win the Premier League 🔥 All Reactions HD 75.4K icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester United v Leicester City Full Match – Premier League | 19 Febuary 2023 2.3K Manchester United vs Leicester 3-0 Ruthless Rashford 🔥 Ten Hag will Smash Barcelona Next Week HD 41 icon Watch LaterAdded 03:05 Rashford bags brace to break his own scoring record 🔥 | Man Utd 3-0 Leicester | EPL Highlights 1.2M icon Watch LaterAdded Newcastle United v Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 18 Febuary 2023 1.2K