Tottenham Hotspur v Everton – Monday Night Football MNF coverage of the Premier League fixture at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs are unbeaten against Everton in the last 14 matches between the sides, spanning back to the 2012/13 season, but the sides drew 1-1 in November’s reverse fixture at Goodison Park, with Cenk Tosun scoring a late equaliser for the Toffees after Dele Alli had given Spurs the lead

Pre-match