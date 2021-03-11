Home Cup Games Europa League Tottenham Hotspur v Dinamo Zagreb Full Match – Europa League | 11 March 2021
Tottenham Hotspur v Dinamo Zagreb Full Match – Europa League | 11 March 2021
Tottenham host Dinamo Zagreb at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their Europa League round of 16 first leg tie. Harry Kane has 28 goals in his last 33 European competition starts.

