Tottenham Hotspur v Dinamo Zagreb Full Match – Europa League | 11 March 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Olympiakos Piraeus vs Arsenal Full Match – Europa League | 11 March 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
135 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Tottenham Hotspur v Dinamo Zagreb Full Match – Europa League | 11 March 2021
Tottenham host Dinamo Zagreb at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their Europa League round of 16 first leg tie. Harry Kane has 28 goals in his last 33 European competition starts.