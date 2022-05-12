Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal Preview – Premier League | 12 May 2022

This derby is set to be a thriller with both teams finding form towards the end of the season

Tottenham Hotspur team news

Tottenham have no fresh injury worries for the north London derby against Arsenal where Champions League qualification is on the line.

Harry Kane heads into Thursday’s battle aiming to build on a derby record of 11 strikes in 16 games against the Gunners, although he has now failed to make the net ripple in back-to-back North London clashes.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Arsenal team news

As for Arsenal, integral defender Ben White has now missed the club’s last two games with a tight hamstring, and Arteta is unsure if the defender will make the cut alongside Bukayo Saka, who was forced off in the win over Leeds.

The Spaniard’s pre-match fears over the duo could very well just be a red herring, but Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney will watch on from the sidelines, with Takehiro Tomiyasu likely deputising for the latter on the left once again.

With Rob Holding performing well since his recall to the first XI, Arteta may be tempted to shift White over to right-back for the derby if he is passed fit, as the prospect of Cedric Soares coming up against Son Heung-min is not a pleasant thought for Arsenal fans.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah