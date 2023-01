Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – coverage of the top-flight clash from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as the North London rivals go head-to-head. Spurs last game in the league saw them return to form with a 4-0 win away at Crystal Palace, while Arsenal were held to a goalless draw by improving Newcastle. The reverse fixture in October saw the Gunners come out on top with a 3-1 win