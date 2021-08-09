Tottenham Hotspur – Every Pre-season Goals
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Dundee United v Rangers – Highlights | Scottish Premiership
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
30 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Tottenham Hotspur – Every Pre-season Goals
Check out all ten goals Nuno Espirito Santo’s Spurs side scored during their pre-season campaign. Including three goals for Heung-Min Son and four for Lucas Moura.