Home Friendly match Pre-season friendly match Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 West Ham | Thrilling London Derby Down Under | Pre-Season Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 West Ham | Thrilling London Derby Down Under | Pre-Season Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 West Ham | Thrilling London Derby Down Under | Pre-Season Highlights
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Bayern Score 27 Goals! | Rottach Egern vs. FC Bayern München 0-27 | Highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

West Ham United concluded an incredible pre-season tour of Australia with a thrilling 3-2 victory over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

► Subscribe: http://bit.ly/1QALxTA
► Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@westham?lang=en
► Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/westham
► Follow us on Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/westham
► Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/westham
► Visit our official website: http://www.whufc.com
► Buy tickets: http://www.whufc.com/Tickets/Match-Tickets

Previous Video
Road to Europe Episode 1: Into The History Books

Road to Europe Episode 1: Into The History Books

Next Video
Bayern Score 27 Goals! | Rottach Egern vs. FC Bayern München 0-27 | Highlights

Bayern Score 27 Goals! | Rottach Egern vs. FC Bayern München 0-27 | Highlights

Related videos

Top