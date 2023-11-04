Home Highlights TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1-4 CHELSEA // PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS // THE CRAZIEST PL GAME IN HISTORY?

Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea | HIGHLIGHTS | Premier League 2023/24

Watch highlights from Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League. Dejan Kulusevski gave Spurs the lead before Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie were sent off. Nicolas Jackson scored a late hat-trick to give the visitors all three points.

