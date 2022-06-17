Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Tottenham complete Yves Bissouma signing

Tottenham complete Yves Bissouma signing

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton in a deal worth £35m.

