Totally UNDESERVED result! | Man City 3-0 Bayern | Thomas Tuchel

Timestamps

00:00 Intro

00:34 I try to convince and not allow my players to concentrate on the result because it is not a deserved result of this match

01:16 We did not get the results we deserved

01:37 If City gets this kind of goal, it is really really difficult

01:59 Everybody is disappointed of course, this does not feel like a 3-0

02:30 It will not be over until we are in the shower

02:50 I think there were no big weaknesses

03:25 This is the highest level in world football

03:45 Upa had 2/3 moments where he made mistakes

06:37 We expected Stones in the double 6, there were no surprises

07:12 Akanji played on the right side because he has more speed, not a big surprise

07:43 Obviously he did today, I loved the way we defended against him over 70 mins

08:05 It’s top class quality in every single position

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. Visit our website: https://hayters.com/mfv/.

We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv

Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

@HaytersTVFutbol (Spanish Content):

https://www.youtube.com/@HaytersTVFutbol?sub_confirmation=1

#mancity #tuchel #championsleague