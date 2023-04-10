Totally UNDESERVED result! | Man City 3-0 Bayern | Thomas Tuchel

Timestamps
00:00 Intro
00:34 I try to convince and not allow my players to concentrate on the result because it is not a deserved result of this match
01:16 We did not get the results we deserved
01:37 If City gets this kind of goal, it is really really difficult
01:59 Everybody is disappointed of course, this does not feel like a 3-0
02:30 It will not be over until we are in the shower
02:50 I think there were no big weaknesses
03:25 This is the highest level in world football
03:45 Upa had 2/3 moments where he made mistakes
06:37 We expected Stones in the double 6, there were no surprises
07:12 Akanji played on the right side because he has more speed, not a big surprise
07:43 Obviously he did today, I loved the way we defended against him over 70 mins
08:05 It’s top class quality in every single position
