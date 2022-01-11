Home Review Show Highlights Torino 4-0 Fiorentina | Brekalo Bags a Double as Torino Impress Against Fiorentina | Serie A 2021/22

Torino 4-0 Fiorentina | Brekalo Bags a Double as Torino Impress Against Fiorentina | Serie A 2021/22

Torino 4-0 Fiorentina | Brekalo Bags a Double as Torino Impress Against Fiorentina | Serie A 2021/22
Torino produced a dominant display as they put Fiorentina to the sword with goals from Brekalo, Singo and Sanabria | Serie A 2021/22

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
