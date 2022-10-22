Top Seven Premier League Players in 2022

Perfect Premier Players

The English Premier League (EPL) is widely regarded as the world’s best football league. The fierce competition for the EPL title is what distinguishes the EPL. Without a doubt. In most European leagues, the title is often contested by two or three rival clubs, but in the EPL, there are frequently multiple clubs that could realistically be crowned champions. And what about the players? For many years, the Premier League has attracted some of the world’s best players.

But who are the best Premier League players in 2022? A new influx of transfers in the summer of 2022 has increased the number of options. We set out to find the best Premier League players in every position based on various criteria. We considered historical performances and this season’s overall performances while attempting not to be swayed by short-term dips and bursts of form.

Mohammed Salah (Liverpool) – Mohamed Salah is undoubtedly one of the best players in 2022. If his 23 goals weren’t enough, the Egyptian King also had a pair of double-digit assists last season. The 30-year-old attacker has averaged 24 league goals per season during the previous four seasons. However, after signing a new long-term contract, he will be expected to outperform his average league goals this season.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – Erling Haaland, arguably the best striker and one of the best players in the English Premier League, has defied the odds to become one of the most consistent forwards. As he leads the goal-scoring charts, Haaland is widely expected to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) – The Portuguese superstar is the league’s highest-paid player. At the start of last season, Manchester United signed their former star from Juventus. Despite United’s shortcomings, Ronaldo did not disappoint. Cristiano scored 24 goals for Manchester United in 38 games. He had two hat-tricks, one against Tottenham Hotspur and the other against Norwich City. The Portuguese also made an impression in the Champions League, scoring two last-second goals against Villarreal and Atalanta. Ronaldo planned to leave Manchester United this summer in search of Champions League football. However, an exit was not possible, and the Portuguese forward will remain at Old Trafford for the 2022-23 season.

Rafael Varane (Manchester United) – Varane’s talent is undeniable – no one wins four Champions League gold medals and a World Cup without being able to kick a ball straight – but injuries made his first season at United forgettable. However, his debut alongside Lisandro Martinez in United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool was auspicious. There is still time for his sizable salary to appear to be money well spent.

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) – It may come as no surprise that we have chosen Arsenal’s new forward, as almost everyone expects the Brazilian to express himself and score a lot of goals for the Gunners after joining from Manchester City in the summer. He had a strong pre-season with his new club, scoring seven goals in five games, and that form has carried over into the start of the Premier League season, whetting the appetite of his new fans.

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) – Mahrez was a crucial figure in the biggest upset in English football history, helping Leicester win the Premier League in 2015/16 and becoming the first Algerian to do so. The PFA Player of the Year award was well deserved after scoring 17 goals in 37 appearances. He’s become one of the most dependable players since joining Manchester City, with a world-class first touch and an electric ability to cut in from the right and make something happen for Pep Guardiola’s side. He’s progressed from a thrilling outlier season at Leicester to outstanding consistency – and he’s also a lot of fun to watch.