Top four eager to stay ahead of the pack in the Premier League

The Premier League swings back into action after the international break with some interesting fixtures scheduled for matchweek 13.

There will be plenty of focus on proceedings at the top of the Premier League table, with the chasing pack eager to stay in touch with leaders Liverpool.

The Reds head into the weekend with an eight-point lead over Leicester City and Chelsea, while Manchester City are a further point behind in fourth.

With a busy December ahead of them, the quartet will be eager to maintain their places in the top four during what could be a pivotal part of the season. Read on as we look at their next games.

Liverpool aiming to continue dominance

Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over City left them as big favourites to end their title drought and there will be plenty of punters using sign-up offers for Coral to back them to do just that.

They are strongly fancied to win at Crystal Palace in their next game, having not been beaten at Selhurst Park since 2014.

Jurgen Klopp’s side did the double over Palace last season, winning 2-0 away from home and 4-3 back at Anfield.

Palace have been inconsistent this season and it’s difficult to see them stopping Liverpool in their current mood.

Impressive Leicester fancied to keep rolling

The Foxes have been a revelation this season, with their style of play drawing admiring glances from fans across the country.

Their 9-0 rout of Southampton is still fresh in the memory, while their recent 2-0 victory over Arsenal proved they are genuine contenders for a top four place.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are strongly fancied to keep rolling in their next match as they return to the south coast to face Brighton & Hove Albion.

They drew 1-1 on their last visit to the Amex Stadium back in November, but should pick up three points this time around.

City on a recovery mission against Chelsea

Man City were unfortunate to lose at Anfield, with the home side benefiting from some questionable decisions by the officials.

They created plenty of chances against the league leaders and will undoubtedly be hoping to convert more of those when they take on Chelsea.

The Blues have looked much improved under Frank Lampard, although they have looked vulnerable defensively in some of their games.

City triumphed 6-0 the last time these two sides met at the Etihad Stadium and another home win is on the cards in their latest meeting.