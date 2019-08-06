If you’re a fan of football and regularly watch soccer games between top European leagues but want to take your love of the game and wager online, this post is for you. It’s very easy to make mistakes when you start betting on football, and we hope that our tips will help prevent you from making them. Mistakes when betting on soccer games can cost you money so it’s important to take the time to learn and understand exactly what you should be doing. To help with this, we’ve come up with our top 5 tips to get you started.

The best thing beginning football bettors can do is to keep everything as simple as possible. Don’t try learning complex strategies. These take time and for beginners, it’s all about taking things one step at a time. Of course, if you do intend to wager on soccer games one thing you will have to do is keep up to date with all the latest league news. Other things will involve finding the right online bookmaker, understanding betting terms and odds, and ensuring you have fun. All of these are explained in detail below.

5 Soccer Betting Tips for Newbies

1. Understanding Betting Terms

Before parting with any money, there are some betting terms you should be familiar with. These include:

Stake: The amount of money you bet.

Accumulator: For soccer betting, accumulators are a series of single bets that are grouped together. If each bet wins, the odds are accumulated, and you win more.

Handicap: This type of bet is given when there is a clear favourite in the match. The handicap is designed to give a small advantage to the underdog.

Half time/full time: This is a bet that is split into two and you try to predict the team that will win the first half and then the overall winning team.

Scorecast: betting on a specific player to score the first goal and betting on the full time score for the match.

Wincast: betting on a player to score and predicting the team that will win.

Over/Under: betting on the amount of goals scored over or under the odds given.

Draw No Bet: You bet on a team and if they win or draw you win your bet.

Bankroll: This is the amount of money in your account that you can use to bet with.

2. Follow Weekly Odds

Understanding and getting the best odds possible is essential if you plan on betting on your favourite soccer teams. Whether it’s the Premier League, EURO League, or Champions League, you want to make sure you get the best odds possible for your wagers. Odds change all the time and it is important to watch them and shop around for the best deals. It only takes a few minutes to do this and it’s even easier thanks to online betting. Comparing the odds will help you get a better deal and if you know a big game is coming up, you’ll get better odds the earlier you place your bet.

Following the sport is essential too and perhaps a very obvious thing to do. The better you know your team and the players the easier it will be for you to choose your bets. There are several ways to stay up to date including watching the game, reading match reviews, keeping track of injuries, and reading experts tips. Our site has all the latest full match replay links where you can watch the top European Leagues in action. This includes the Premier league, La Liga, Ligue 1, Scottish Premiership, and more.

3. Choose a Reputable Online Casino

The majority of people do their sports betting online and the key to taking advantage of this opportunity is to find a reputable gambling site. A lot of top online casinos incorporate a sports betting section as well as having many football themed games that you can enjoy too. New signups receive welcome bonuses and free bet offers as well as regular promotions on a range of sports. We recommend that you read reviews and do your research before signing up with any site. This should include looking at the bonuses and promotions, range of sports offered, banking methods available, and the odds and betting markets offered. Live In-Play betting is another thing to look for as this allows you to bet in real time on a range of markets with odds changing as the game plays out. There are several advantages to betting online too including the fact that it is fast, safe, and convenient.

4. Know when to Quit

Once you’ve found the online bookmaker that you want to bet at and you’ve read through all the tips, the next step is about ensuring you don’t lose too much money. All gambling comes with a risk of losing and it’s important to set a budget and stick to it. Don’t chase your losses, and bet with your head, not your heart. Just because you want your favourite team to win, doesn’t mean they will. You should place your bets on the team you think will win. Never bet more than you can afford to lose. Ask yourself: can I afford to lose this money? If the answer is no, don’t place the bet. You won’t win every bet you place and if you want to be successful with football betting you need to pick the right bets. Set a daily, weekly, or monthly budget and stick to it. If you find that you are overspending it is time to quit and take a break.

5. Have Fun

Our final tip is to have fun. Watch the match, see if your team wins, and if they do collect your winnings. Online gambling or any form of gambling should never just be about winning. You can increase your chances of winning by reading football betting tips and learning how to make a profit, but it should never be your main focus.

Another important thing before we finish this article is to make sure to read the betting rules as well as the terms and conditions for any online casino or bookmaker you sign up with. After all, you don’t want to end up like Paul Scholes who was fined £8,000 for breaking betting rules.