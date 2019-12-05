Top Betting Markets in the English Premier League

We’ve reached a point in the Premier League where every game matters. Not only is it an exciting time for the fans, but punters are also busy making money off each game that is being played. As the tournament nears its final stage, there are but obviously a few teams that are standing out. However, there are still several possibilities to earn profits on the main bets of the Premier League.

Now, before you go about making any wagers, it is essential to join the right bookmaker or online casino.

Winner

At the start of the tournament, there seemed to be only one bet to make for the winner of the Premier League, and that was for Manchester City. But before they could even think about a third victory, the club suffered a few setbacks. Vincent Kompany leaving Manchester City, being the most vital. As a result, the team has struggled a little this year, which has given Liverpool a chance to make a run for the trophy. Bookmakers have Liverpool at 4/9 odds and even this late in the game, it’s a bet worth making.

Goal Scorer

The position of the top goalscorer is one of the most crucial individual awards given during the Premier League. Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane are the top two contenders this year, but one should never forget Mo Salah who has been a regular winner in the previous seasons. Bookies have Vardy at 3/1 odds, whereas Salah is at 8/1 odds.

Manager

The managers might stand outside the lines of the playing field, but they are an integral part of the team. Once the Premier League ends, there is typically a lot of shuffling that goes around with clubs letting go of the coaches, especially if their team did not do well. Bookmakers allow for punters to bet on managers who might leave their post and it seems Unai Emery and Marco Silva are in the spotlight for this one. Unai especially has had a hard time getting his team together, and bookies feel that Arsenal will sack the Spanish manager soon. They have him on 1/2 odds with Silva following closely at 4/1 odds.

Relegation

Just like there is a top of the Premier League, there is also the bottom, and the teams at the end of the leader board face being demoted to a lower league. For a punter, it’s perfectly fine to bet on a team to lose, and Southampton, Norwich, and Watford are the three that are most likely to miss the Premier League next year.