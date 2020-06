There was much to admire again last weekend, including a fantastic back-heel and a long-range thunderbolt into the top corner, and one player has even managed to make our shortlist twice! Watch the top 5 goals on Matchday 29 from Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Bayern München’s Robert Lewandowski, Werder Bremen’s Leonardo Bittencourt and Javairo Dilrosun of Hertha Berlin.