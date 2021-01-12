Top 5 Goals of Matchday 15 | Bundesliga
Once again, the Bundesliga was brimful of goals on Matchday 15. Some set new records, some put an end to miserable streaks, and others set the seal on a perfect comeback. They were significant strikes in their own right, but also great to watch too. Enjoy our top 5 goals on Matchday 15 from Bundesliga stars including Jadon Sancho, Leon Goretzka and Matthew Hoppe. Which goal is your favourite? Let us know in the comments!