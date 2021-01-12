Home Leagues Bundesliga Top 5 Goals of Matchday 15 | Bundesliga
Top 5 Goals of Matchday 15 | Bundesliga
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

All the goals from Round 19 | Ligue 1

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
35 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Top 5 Goals of Matchday 15 | Bundesliga

Once again, the Bundesliga was brimful of goals on Matchday 15. Some set new records, some put an end to miserable streaks, and others set the seal on a perfect comeback. They were significant strikes in their own right, but also great to watch too. Enjoy our top 5 goals on Matchday 15 from Bundesliga stars including Jadon Sancho, Leon Goretzka and Matthew Hoppe. Which goal is your favourite? Let us know in the comments!

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
Ligue 1 Highlights

All the goals from Round 19 | Ligue 1

Related videos

Top