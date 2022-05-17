Top 5 Goals • Moukoko, Embolo & More | Matchday 34 – 2021/22

Enjoy the Top 5 Goals of Matchday 34!

The 34th and last Bundesliga matchday had a lot to offer – Erling Haaland’s last Bundesliga appearance, where he received a heartfelt send-off from the BVB fans, VfB Stuttgart saving themselves from relegation with just seconds remaining, and RB Leipzig securing qualification for the Champions League. Excitement and drama everywhere! And glorious goals to boot – but which made it into our Top 5? See for yourself! Which goal did you like best? Let us know in the comments.

