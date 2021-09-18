Top 10 PL Goals at West Ham | Rooney, Pogba, Beckham, Scholes | West Ham v Manchester United

Sit back and enjoy ten classic strikes from past and previous Reds at West Ham, as we look ahead to our Premier League fixture against the Hammers on Sunday.
Subscribe to Manchester United on YouTube at http://bit.ly/ManU_YT
Visit Manchester United at http://www.manutd.com
Like Manchester United on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/manchesterunited
Follow Manchester United on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/ManUtd
Follow Manchester on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/manchesterunited
Subscribe to MUTV at https://bit.ly/2L9ymRs