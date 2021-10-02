TOP 10 PL GOALS AT OLD TRAFFORD! | BIG DUNC, OVIEDO, CALVERT-LEWIN + MORE | MAN UTD V EVERTON

Ahead of our latest trip to Old Trafford, we count down our top 10 Premier League goals away to Manchester United. Who can forget Bryan Oviedo’s winner in 2013 – or the incredible 4-4 and 3-3 comebacks? What about the game that saw our first PL win back in ’92? Let us know your favourites and who you think will score on Saturday in the comments!

Subscribe to Everton Football Club’s official YouTube Channel: http://bit.ly/2wtCEbB

Follow us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/everton

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/everton

Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/everton

Welcome to the Official Everton Football Club YouTube channel. We’ll offer fans real insight into life at Goodison Park, USM Finch Farm and on the road with the Blues.

#MUNEVE #PremierLeague #Top10