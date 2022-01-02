Top 10 Goals 21/22 So Far • Lewandowski, Haaland & Co.

The best goals from the Hinrunde

► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

The end of the Hinrunde is a time for enjoyment, with the 10 best goals of the 2021/22 season so far. Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland, Christopher Nkunku – they’re all there. Goals of every kind: long-range stunners, free-kicks, lobs, first-time finishes and unstoppable dribbles. There are some you’ll certainly never forget. Enjoy! What’s your favourite goal from the Hinrunde? Let us know in the comments!

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/All_Broadcaster

► Join the conversation in the Bundesliga Community Tab:

https://www.youtube.com/bundesliga/community

The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel provides exclusive content for fans of Germany’s top league from all around the world that can’t be found anywhere else. Subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to see what all the noise is about!