On Matchday 32, Bayern München’s shooting star Alphonso Davies didn’t just win his first German title, but he also became the fastest player in the Bundesliga with his sprint in the match at Bremen. When the season started, the record since data collection began still stood at 35.5 km/h. No fewer than 10 players have beaten that figure from Fabian Johnson during the campaign, and Davies has now taken his place at the top. To see just how quick he was and everyone he’s overtaken, check out the Top 10 Fastest Bundesliga Players.