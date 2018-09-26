TITLE: New features set to keep FIFA 19 at the top of the table

FIFA 19 launches on Friday, September 28, and it’s fair to say that fans of the game are in for a treat.

EA Sports has worked its magic by tweaking many of FIFA’s core elements without detracting from the best parts of it. The developments have refreshed the gameplay, ensuring that FIFA retains its place at the top of the footballing pile.

Read on as we look at four of the main changes you need to know before playing FIFA 19.

‘Timed Finishing’ boosts scoring odds

EA has introduced a new shooting feature called ‘Timed Finishing’ that gives players an improved chance of scoring with a correctly timed button press.

After initially pressing the shoot button players can press it again as their player strikes the ball, an option that greatly improves all statistics associated with shooting. However, get it wrong and you may need a bet calculator to work out where the ball will end up.

Correctly timing the button press doesn’t guarantee a goal, but it does improve the odds of hitting the back of the net.

Changing tactics is easier

Changing tactics during matches has always been available in the game, but it is now much easier courtesy of FIFA 19’s Dynamic Tactics suite.

You can still change attacking and defending settings with a press of the direction pad just like previous versions, but players many more options available to them. Adjusting player width and depth form the majority of the new options that allow players to heavily customise their formations.

You can also use “Pressure on Heavy Touch” to push players higher up the pitch to take advantage of poor possession by your opponents.

Win with ‘50/50 Battles’

The biggest change to FIFA 19 is the implementation of what EA has named “50/50 Battles”. The system introduces increased levels of realism when opposition players clash while chasing a loose ball.

Previously, two players would run towards the ball with one taking over possession while the other appeared to sidestep and gave up the chase.

FIFA 19 now allows both players to jostle for the ball, helping to replicate a key element of football matches. Use the feature with some of the game’s younger stars and put their talents to the test.

Welcome to the Champions League

Players can now compete in the Champions League and try to lead their favourite team to Europe’s top footballing prize.

The Champions League Hub provides an authentic experience that includes footage of the competition’s draw in each round.

Derek Rae and Lee Dixon have replaced Martin Tyler and Alan Smith in the commentary box for European games to add even further realism.