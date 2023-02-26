Title FAVOURITES? You KNOW my answer! | Mikel Arteta | Arsenal 4-0 Everton

TIMESTAMPS

0:00 INTRO

0:05 happy to win game in hand against a difficult opponent

0:36 Thomas Partey added presence as Jorginho was not feeling well

1:05 i see how much the players want it every day – Ihad no doubt we would turn it around

1:35 Saka and Martinelli both in double digits for goals? it is all down a as to their work and talent

2:08 importance of Zinchenko? that’s why we bought him

2:35 Martinelli boosted by Trossard signing?

4:00 chemistry between players!

4:23 title favourites? You know my answer. we have the enthusiasm to do it

4:50 60 points? we are top because the way we work

5:25 key to a title run-in?

6:10 taught players to be relentless? it’s not easy

