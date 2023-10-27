THREE FROM THREE at Stamford Bridge! 🤩 | Chelsea 0 Brentford 2 | Premier League Highlights

Brentford became the first-ever team to win on their first three visits to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea.

The home side dominated the ball, but the Bees made their moments count as second-half goals from Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo secured three more points in SW6.

