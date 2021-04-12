Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Thomas Tuchel pre-match press conference -Chelsea v Porto
Thomas Tuchel pre-match press conference -Chelsea v Porto
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

West Bromwich Albion v Southampton Full Match- Premier League | 12 April 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
28 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Thomas Tuchel pre-match press conference -Chelsea v Porto

Chelsea v Porto: Thomas Tuchel press conference
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel holds a press conference ahead of the team’s Champions League game against Porto on April 13.

Previous Video
thomas tuchel chelsea

Chelsea Training | Chelsea v FC Porto | UEFA Champions League

Next Video
West Brom v Southampton

West Bromwich Albion v Southampton Full Match- Premier League | 12 April 2021

Related videos

Top