Tuchel on Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Malmo and his strikers’ injury problems
Thomas Tuchel holds a press conference following his side’s win against Malmo in the Europa League Group D match. Tuchel insisted he has no regrets over starting Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner against Malmo despite the Chelsea strike duo facing a spell on the sidelines.
Thomas Tuchel post-match press conference – Chelsea v Malmo | UEFA Champions League.
