Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the new Chelsea Head Coach. He moves to Stamford Bridge following a two-and-a-half year spell at French champions Paris Saint-Germain, which came to an end last month.

He will be the first German to manage Chelsea and arrives having guided PSG to four major honours and the Champions League final during his time in the French capital.

Prior to that, he spent seven seasons coaching in the Bundesliga, first with Mainz, where he led them into the Europa League, and then a successful period with Borussia Dortmund where he won the German Cup.

At Chelsea, he will be reunited with Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva who he coached during his spells in Dortmund and Paris respectively.

Tuchel’s record as a manager?

PSG

Won 94, drew 14 and lost 19 of 127 games.

Honours: Ligue 1 2018/19, 2019/20; Coupe de France 2019/20; Coupe de la Ligue 2019/20; Trophee des Champions 2018, 2019

Borussia Dortmund

Won 67, drew 23 and lost 17 of 107 games.

Honours: DFB-Pokal 2016/17

Mainz

Won 68, drew 48 and lost 64 of 180 games.