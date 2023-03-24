Thomas Tuchel first day at FC Bayern | Behind the scenes

Thomas Tuchel is here! Enjoy a behind the scenes of his first day as coach of FC Bayern Munich!

► Wanna see more of Musiala, Müller, Davies & Co.? Subscribe now and hit the bell 🔔: https://fc.bayern/YouTubeAbo

FC Bayern Matchday Center: https://www.youtube.com/c/FCBayernMatchdayCenter

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fcbayern

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fcbayern

Snapchat: https://fc.bayern/FCBayernSnaps

Website: https://fcbayern.com

FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv

FC Bayern.tv live: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv/de/fcbayerntvlive

FC Bayern Newsletter: https://fc.bayern/newsletter_youtube