This is absolutely beautiful | Tearful Jürgen Klopp opens letters from Liverpool fans

In his final days as Liverpool FC manager, Jürgen Klopp sits down in his office to read a selection of thank you letters received from supporters at home and around the world.

This video is available with subtitles in English, German, Spanish, Russian, Turkish, Arabic, Indonesian, Japanese and Thai.

