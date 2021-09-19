Home TV Show News and Interviews They will go for the win! | Tuchel discusses Tottenham clash , Lukakus arrival & Rudigers future

Thomas Tuchel spoke ahead of Chelsea clash with Tottenham on Super Sunday. The Chelsea manager discussed his current project at Chelsea, the arrival of star striker Romelu Lukaku, the future of Antonio Rudiger and the big London derby against Tottenham.

