Home TV Show News and Interviews There must be a perfect fit 🤝 | Thomas Tuchel outlines Chelseas January transfer plans

There must be a perfect fit 🤝 | Thomas Tuchel outlines Chelseas January transfer plans

There must be a perfect fit 🤝 | Thomas Tuchel outlines Chelseas January transfer plans
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Inter v Venezia Full Match – Serie A | 22 January 2022

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2122
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel sat down to chat about Chelsea’s January transfer plans, Romelu Lukaku’s confidence and how his side are coping.

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsfootball
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysports
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
Leeds United 0 Newcastle United 1 | Premier League Highlights

Leeds United 0 Newcastle United 1 | Premier League Highlights

Next Video
Serie A

Inter v Venezia Full Match – Serie A | 22 January 2022

Related videos

Top