Theo Walcotts 32 Quickfire Questions with Gary Neville

After announcing his retirement revealed on The Overlap, we caught up with former Premier League star Theo Walcott as he takes on Quickfire Questions, brought to you by Sky Bet.

Theo Walcott burst onto the scene as a teenager and the first shirt number he wore was 32, so we asked the former England, Southampton, Arsenal and Everton winger 32 questions.

Find out what his quickest sprint time is, how he nearly ended up in the Harry Potter movies and the moment when he knew a former teammate would make a top-class Premier League manager.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE

https://www.youtube.com/c/theoverlap?sub_confirmation=1

———————————————————————-

Follow us on social!

———————————————————————–

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090262142896

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wearetheoverlap

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearetheoverlap

————————————————————————