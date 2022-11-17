The Yellows March Into The Second Round | Woking 1-2 Oxford United | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

League 1 Oxford United progressed into the second round of the Emirates FA Cup. Billy Bodin & Tyler Gooderham on target for the Yellows, Oxford United will play Exeter City.

Follow @EmiratesFACup on Twitter for in-game highlights and match updates!

Subscribe:

https://www.youtube.com/thefacup

To find out more about The FA Cup visit:

TheFA.com/EmiratesFACup

The FA Cup on Facebook:

http://www.facebook.com/TheFACup

The FA Cup on Instagram:

http://www.instagram.com/emiratesfacup/

The FA Cup on Tiktok:

https://www.tiktok.com/@emiratesfacup