The Yellows March Into The Second Round | Woking 1-2 Oxford United | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

League 1 Oxford United progressed into the second round of the Emirates FA Cup. Billy Bodin & Tyler Gooderham on target for the Yellows, Oxford United will play Exeter City.
