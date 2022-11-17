Home Cup Games FA Cup The Yellows March Into The Second Round | Woking 1-2 Oxford United | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

League 1 Oxford United progressed into the second round of the Emirates FA Cup. Billy Bodin & Tyler Gooderham on target for the Yellows, Oxford United will play Exeter City.

