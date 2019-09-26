The world’s basketball leagues

There is a huge number of basketball leagues, cups, and other competitions in the world today. In addition to National Championships, there are international tournaments worldwide. We are going to talk about them today because every self-respecting basketball player should understand at least a little about the most important international competitions.

International basketball tournaments are held among the countries

In the history of basketball, the most influential international basketball organization is FIBA, which is divided into 5 parts. Most competitions are held under its auspices. In particular, these are the continental Championships:

The African championship, which is held among the top 16 teams that have been selected.

The Asian tournament is played similarly by the 16 best teams in the world.

Only 2 teams (Australia and New Zealand) participate in the Oceania Championship so far.

The American championship brings together the top 10 teams in North and South America (including the United States) that play this Cup.

Finally, the most mature and strong continental tournament is the European championship (EuroBasket). The 24 best teams compete here.

In addition, in Europe, there is a championship for small countries, in which representatives of Andorra, Moldova, Cyprus, Ireland, etc. compete. All continental Championships under the patronage of FIBA are held every two years (on odd) and are qualifiers for the Summer Olympic Games and the World Cup, but since 2017 these rules have changed. In particular, competitions on continents will be held every four years (the year after the Summer Olympics) and will not provide vouchers for world Championships.

The two most important world tournaments are the World Cup and the Olympic Games

The world basketball championship is held every four years, where the 24 best teams selected based on the results of the continental Championships compete. Changes to the rules for this championship will come into force. First, to avoid overlaps with the world football forum, the next world Cup will be held in 2019. Secondly, 32 teams will take part in it, which will pass the qualification tournament on their continents before that. In any case, the times of Grand sports spectacles are coming. Basketball competitions at the Summer Olympics bring together the 12 best teams in the world. The obvious hegemony of the United States, which won 14 of the 17 gold medals, cannot be overlooked here.

Club basketball tournaments

FIBA holds annual competitions according to its territorial division. In particular, on the American continents, the key club championship is the American League. In addition, clubs from South American countries compete in the Sudamericana League. Asia and Africa have the Asian Champions Cup and the African Champions Cup, respectively. In Australia, the most significant championship is the National Basketball League of Australia, which has 7 teams from different cities in Australia and 1 from New Zealand.

There are a lot more club tournaments in the European space. 20 teams from Eastern and Central Europe and the Baltic States compete in the VTB Unified League, which is not only an international tournament. There are 21 teams participating in the Baltic Basketball League, mostly from the Baltic countries, but there are precedents for representatives of other countries. 9 representatives of Balkan and neighboring countries play in the Balkan League. The Adriatic League has 14 teams from the countries of the former Yugoslavia, as well as Hungary, Croatia, and others.