The Wayne Rooney Show – 6 October 2025

Wayne, Kelly Somers and Kae Kurd get together ahead of Kae’s gig in Manchester and Liverpool’s form is the main focus after a third straight defeat.

They’re joined by The Anfield Wrap’s John Gibbons to dissect what’s gone wrong for the Premier League champions. Wayne asks whether the sale of Trent Alexander-Arnold has had an especially detrimental effect on the team this season. He also questions Mo Salah’s form and wonders if he should be doing more for the team.

Ange Postecoglu’s future is also up for discussion. Is it all Ange’s fault or should those running the club bear some responsibility? Meanwhile, a win for Manchester United is welcomed by Wayne and Kae, but was Ruben Amorim right to suggest the words of Wayne and other United legends is upsetting the current squad’s mindset?

Finally, Wayne remembers an unusual testimonial in Saudi Arabia which involved some swords and a sheep, and after a few managers received red cards this week, Wayne recalls when he was sent off for booting a bottle…at one of his own fans.

Watch The Wayne Rooney Show on BBC Sport YouTube, iPlayer, as well as listen on BBC Sounds.

Chapters:

00:00 Intro

00:55 Liverpool’s blip

14:51 Does a win lift the pressure on Man Utd?

19:00 ‘Crazy’ Ange & Forest situation

23:37 Managers getting sent off

27:25 Jack Grealish gets first Everton goal

28:53 Sir Alex’s winter tours – with swords!

=============

SUBSCRIBE so you never miss out on our best videos

➡️➡️http://bit.ly/1sFodyu

=============

Find us here:

BBC Sport: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BBCSport/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCSport

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bbcsport/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bbcsport

#bbcsport #waynerooneyshow #football

Liverpool’s Blip, Ange’s Future & Strangest Present Ever | The Wayne Rooney Show | Ep16