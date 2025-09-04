The Wayne Rooney Show – 4 September 2025

Wayne Rooney returns with Kelly Somers and Kae Kurd to share stories from his England days, including dinner with Posh and Becks, cliques in the 2000s squad, and why he once called Chelsea players “scruffy”.

Why can’t he believe that Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher are good pals now? And which minnows told Fabio Capello what they really thought of his tactics DURING the game?

Listen to The Wayne Rooney Show on BBC Sounds and watch on iPlayer.

Kebabs With Beckham, Chelsea’s Match Attire & England Camp Secrets | The Wayne Rooney Show