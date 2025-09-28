The Wayne Rooney Show – 28 September 2025
Wayne Rooney speaks emotionally about Manchester United’s decline, praises Crystal Palace, shares doubts about Isak and Wirtz and explains why Arsenal’s win at Newcastle was ‘huge’.
Chapters:
00:01 Intro
00:40 The Ryder Cup
01:46 Arsenal’s win at Newcastle
06:13 Liverpool’s first defeat
10:51 Palace’s brilliant values
15:34 Worse with Wirtz?
20:50 Man Utd are ‘broken’
28:32 Happy 21st anniversary
31:36 Outro
Watch The Wayne Rooney Show on iPlayer and Listen on BBC Sounds.
