The Wayne Rooney Show – 25 August 2025
The Wayne Rooney Show – 25 August 2025

Wayne Rooney joins Kelly Somers & Kae Kurd to discuss Manchester United’s underwhelming start to the season after their draw with Fulham, Jack Grealish making waves at Everton, and the trappings that come with breaking through as a teenager.

Listen to The Wayne Rooney Show on BBC Sounds, and watch it on iPlayer.
