The Wayne Rooney Show – 18 August 2025

Manchester United’s goalkeeping woes take centre stage as Wayne Rooney joins host Kelly Somers and comedian Kae Kurd to weigh in on the club’s defeat to Arsenal.

They also revisit classic Arsenal v Man United clashes, including the time Sol Campbell gave Wayne the silent treatment for six months after one of their encounters.

Elsewhere, they confront the racist abuse directed at Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo at Anfield and Wayne recalls when he comforted a DC United player who also experienced racism during a match.